Doubles Top Seeds Crash Out of AITA Men's and Women's Championship

Favourite players continued to have their way, barring a couple of upsets, in their first-round encounters of the Rs.2 lakh prize money All India Tennis Association (AITA) men's and women's tournaments.

In the biggest upset of the tournament thus far, Karnataka's Kamath Madhwin and Ballekere Nikshep Ravikumar ousted top-seeded pair Chandrasekar Anirudh and Chilakalapudi Tarun Anirudh of Telangana 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 to enter the men's doubles semi-finals.

While most of the matches were decided in two sets, local girl Riti Agarwal played the longest match of the day, lasting close to two and half hours, while overcoming Renee Singla of Haryana in three sets 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Results:

Men's singles (1st round): Chandrasekar Anirudh (6) (TS) bt Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-4, 6-4; Ribhav Ravikiran (KAR) bt Adhirit Awal (TN) 6-1, 6-3; Suraj R Prabodh (3) (KAR) bt Hitesh Yalamanchili (AP) 6-3, 6-1

Women's singles (1st round): Chilakalapudi Sravya Shivani (TS) (4) bt Lalitya Bhaskar Reddy Kalluri (MH) 6-2, 6-0; Sadiq Soha (KAR) (3) bt Srivastav Naisha (KAR) 6-2, 6-0; Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Lavanyaa Sreekirishnan (TN) 6-0, 6-1; Sai Diya Balaji (TN) bt Kaaviya Balasubramanian (TN) 6-1, 2-0 (Retd); Ingale Pooja (MAH) bt Sai Dedeepya Yeddula (TS) 6-3, 7-6 (1); Sonashe Bhatnagar (KAR) bt Mahalakshmi Miruthala (TN) 6-4, 6-1; Riti Agarwal (KAR) bt Renne Singla (HAR) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Men's doubles (quarter-finals): Kamath Madhwin/Ballekere Nikshep Ravikumar bt Chandrasekar Anirudh/Chilakalapudi Tarun Anirudh (1) 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; Prithvi Sekhar/Peranamallur Vignesh [3] bt Suraj R Prabodh/Vibhuvarsh T. 6-0, 6-3

Women's doubles (quarter-finals): Sharmada Balu/Chilakalapudi Sravya Shivani bt Gupta Avishka [3]/Aarthi Muniyan 6-4, 6-1; Ishwari Anant Matere/Ingale Pooja bt Pragathi Prasad Narayan/Prathiba Prasad Narayan 6-3, 6-2; Sai Diya Balaji/Samhitha Sai Chamarthi bt Bhargavi V Olekar/Harini Suresh Sri 6-1, 6-0