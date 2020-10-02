SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City: Full Draw for Group Stage of Europa League

Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City got resonably safe draw in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Arsenal were drawn with Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk in Group B, while their north-london rivals Tottenham Hotspur got Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.

Leicester City will play Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk.

Draw for the group stage of the Europa League:

Group A

Roma (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Cluj (Romania), CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

Group B

Arsenal (England), Rapid Vienna (Austria), Molde (Norway), Dundalk (Ireland)

Group C

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Nice (France)

Group D

Benfica (Portugal), Standard Lige (Belgium), Rangers (Scotland), Lech Pozna (Poland)

Group E

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece), Granada (Spain), Omonia (Cyprus)

Group F

Napoli (Italy), Real Sociedad (Spain), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Rijeka (Croatia)

Group G

Braga (Portugal), Leicester (England), AEK Athens (Greece), Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine)

Group H

Celtic (Scotland), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), AC Milan (Italy), Lille (France)

Group I

Villarreal (Spain), Qaraba (Azerbaijan), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel), Sivasspor (Turkey)

Group J

Tottenham (England), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), LASK (Austria), Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

Group K

CSKA Moscow (Russia), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Wolfsberger (Austria)

Group L

Gent (Belgium), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Hoffenheim (Germany), Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)

Next Story
Loading