Draw For The Round Of 16 Of The Champions League

NYON, Switzerland: Draw on Monday for the last 16 in the Champions League:
First Leg
Feb. 16-17 or 23-24
Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)
Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Atltico Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
Second Leg
March 9-10 or 16-17
Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)
Chelsea (England) vs. Atltico Madrid (Spain)
Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)
