Draw For The Round Of 16 Of The Champions League

Draw on Monday for the last 16 in the Champions League:

NYON, Switzerland: Draw on Monday for the last 16 in the Champions League:

First Leg

Feb. 16-17 or 23-24

Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atltico Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

___

Second Leg

March 9-10 or 16-17

Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)

Chelsea (England) vs. Atltico Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


