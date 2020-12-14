News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Draw For The Round Of 32 Of The Europa League

NYON, Switzerland: Draw on Monday for the last 32 in the Europa League:

First Leg

Feb. 18

Wolfsberger (Austria) vs. Tottenham (England)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Royal Antwerp (Belgium) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Leicester (England)

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Braga (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy)

Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Molde (Norway) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany)

Granada (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Lille (France) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Second Leg

Feb. 24

Tottenham (England) vs. Wolfsberger (Austria)

Feb. 25

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)

Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria)

Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


