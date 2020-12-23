Dream is to Win an Olympic Medal for India: 11-year-old Table Tennis Prodigy Hansini Charts

An 11-year-old from Chennai has become the latest new table tennis star from India and is a 2028 Olympics hopeful.

In February this year, Hansini Mathan became number one playing under 12 years championships in India and she also won a bronze medal in the 2019 world level table tennis championships held in Sweden.

At the national level, Hanshini has so far won a total of 28 medals for Tamil Nadu.

“I have been practising table tennis for the past four years and it is through my elder brother I started to love to play table tennis,” Hanshini told news18.com.

She is practising at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for not less than six hours daily.

“My dream is to win an Olympic medal for India,” said Hanshini.

(With inputs from A Sadayandi)