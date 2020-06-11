SKW vs LGT Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, SK Wyverns vs LG Twins- Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

SKW vs LGT Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020 | SK Wyverns (SKW) will be up against LG Twins (LGT) in their next Korean Baseball League 2020 match. The fixture will commence from 11:30am. In terms of points table, SK Wyverns are placed at number 8 while LG Twins are at the third spot. The teams had faced each other on Wednesday June 9. In the match, SKW won by 5-3. The SK Wyverns vs LG Twins, Korean Baseball League 2020 fixture will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium.

As of now, SKW have won 11 and lost 19 matches, while LGT have won 18 and lost 12 matches.

SKW vs LGT Dream11 Team

Captain: J Romak

Vice-captain: K Hyun Soo.

Outfielders: C Ji Hoon, K Hyun Soo.

Infielders: J Romak, J Hyun, C Jeong, R. Ramos, B Seung.

Pitcher: L Min Ho.

Catcher: Y Kang Nam.

SK Wyverns Probable IX vs LG Twins: C Ji-hoon, J Romak, J Hyun, C Jeong, H Dong-min, J Eui-yoon, J Jin-gi, K Jae-hyun, K Kang-min, K Jong-wook, N Soo-kwang

LG Twins Probable IX vs SK Wyverns: K Hyun Soo, R. Ramos, B Seung, L Min Ho, H Chang-gi, J Min-su, L Chun-woong, L Hyung-jong, P Yong-taik, B Seung-hyun, J Keun-woo