Drew McIntyre: On His Journey Back to WWE, Being the 'Bad Guy' and Potentially Facing AJ Styles

When Drew McIntyre made his debut in 2008, he was touted as a "future world champion" in the WWE. He had all the characteristics of a top-level superstar - the looks, the mic skills and a natural 'heel'. It was none other than Vince McMahon that announced him into the ring on SmackDown in September 2009 after he had made his presence felt for a few weeks at the expense of R-Truth.McIntyre never lived up to 'The Chosen One' tag. He got lost in the mid-card and eventually was released by the company in 2014. He had to work his back, via independents, Impact Wrestling and via WWE's development brand NXT.Fate has made him take the long route but now the Scottish Psychopath finds himself just a couple of steps away from holding the biggest title in the company."It is an interesting journey," McIntyre told News 18 Sports during a conference call. "I can compare it to a roller-coaster, so many ups and downs. But it is all of that has helped shape the wrestler that I am and the man I am today.The 33-year-old made his main roster debut back in April 2018 after recovering from a torn bicep earlier in the year during his loss to Andre 'Cien' Almas at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. And since then, McIntyre has unleashed his version of carnage across the main roster after making his debut and captured the Raw Tag Team title in the process last year.So, does the Scotsman prefer being the 'bad guy'?"I don't really see myself as one," he asserted. "I think I have always got a point. Everybody else doesn't necessarily agree with it. It is 2019 - I don't really care whether I am looked as the bad guy or the good guy. The crowd are booing or cheering, as long as they are making noise, I don't care. I stand by with conviction with what I am saying."McIntyre is the odds on favourite to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match, which assures the victor a title opportunity at any time they want. With the current champion Seth Rollins going up against AJ Styles in a title match on the same card, there is a very high possibility that the Scottish Psychopath will cross paths with the Phenomenal One - a battle McIntyre has his eyes on."Absolutely! I have never had a match with AJ Styles.""When I went to Impact Wrestling, he had just left. In the independent scene, we were trying to set up the match but that never quite happened. So, we just kept missing each other. When I came back to Raw, he was on Smackdown. Now, we are finally on the same show."When I first started wrestling, like 18 years ago, it was guys like AJ, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Loki who were the new generation of wrestlers with different styles, trying to get the attention. I am very much looking forward to that (battle)."(WWE Money In The Bank is set to be held on May 20 and will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.)