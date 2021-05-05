Drew McIntyre Speaks about Cancelled WrestleMania Match against The Undertaker in His Memoir ‘A Chosen Destiny’

The Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre in his memoir ‘A Chosen Destiny’ has revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) changed two crucial plans for him during his initial tenure with the company.

The first plan included him battling The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 and the alternate plan was for him to win the Money in the Bank contract at the event.

McIntyre went on to say that he was dubbed as “The Chosen One" by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, before adding that he was guaranteed a world championship run in the future by the company.

Earlier in his career, he was also given a push by WWE with the Intercontinental Championship and the company had special plans for him ahead of WrestleMania 26. If McIntyre would have faced The Undertaker as planned, he would have become a major star.

McIntyre further said that The Undertaker was supposed to become his mentor and the duo were later planned to face each other at the Showcase of the Immortals.

“As far as I knew, Vince McMahon had put Undertaker in charge as my mentor and in the same conversation said the goal was to build up to a big match between us. I found out later that this was mooted for WrestleMania XXVI, which would have been amazing," wrote McIntyre.

However, the match between McIntyre and The Phenom did not come to fruition. And instead of McIntyre, The Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels. McIntyre also unsuccessfully competed in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, which former WWE star Jack Swagger won.

Swagger cashed in his success at the event and went on to the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking about WWE’s negligence towards him, McIntyre said he felt elbowed aside.

McIntyre would have a chance to return to glory days, if he could defeat Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here