DRG vs BGT Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020, Dragon oil vs Burgut Key Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

DRG vs BGT Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020| Dragon oil (DRG) will face Burgut Key (BGT) on June 2, Tuesday, in round number 19 of the Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020. The Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil vs Burgut Key will commence at 6:30 pm. The hosts Dragon are 5th on the league standings with 7-5 points. The side won their last match against Galkan. The scoreline was 67-57. On the other hand, Burgut are sitting on the second last spot on the points table with 2-14 points. BGT lost their previous fixture to Balkan 65-57.

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Burgut Key Dream11 Prediction: DRG vs BGT Dream11 Team

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Burgut Key Dream11 Centre: Sultan Metkuliev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Burgut Key Dream11 Shooting Guard: Tagi Tagiev, Khadzhimyrat Sedaov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Burgut Key Dream11 Small Forward: Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Parahat Saparaliev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Burgut Key Dream11 Point Guard: Eziz Mavyev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Probable Lineup Vs Burgut Key: Eziz Mavyev, Nury Agajanov, Tagi Tagiev,Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Burgut Key Probable Lineup Vs Dragon oil : Cyril Five, Sultan Metkuliev, Suleiman Nuryev, Shikhmyrat Meliaev, Davut Suvkhanov