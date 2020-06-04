SPORTS

DRG vs TYP Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020, Dragon Oil vs Talyp Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Turkmenistan Basketball League: Dragon oil face Talyp at the Sports complex of the International University of Oil and Gas.

Dragon oil (DRG), who are riding high on confidence after winning their last game against Burgut Key,  will be eyeing to continue the winning run whey they host Talyp (TYP) on June 4, Thursday. The Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil vs Talyp fixture will kick off at 6:30 pm. Dragon won their last game against Burgut with an impressive scoreline, 91-58. On the other hand, Talyp lost to CSKA in their game. The score after the final bell was 91-84. TYP will look to return to winning ways in their away game. The  Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil vs Talyp fixture will be played at the Sports complex of the International University of Oil and Gas, Galkan. Dragon are sitting on the 5th position on the league table, whereas Talyp are 3rd.

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Talyp Dream11 Prediction: DRG vs TYP Dream11 Team

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Talyp Dream11 Centre: Palvan Akmammedov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Talyp Dream11 Shooting Guard: Suleiman Orazov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Talyp Dream11 Small Forward: Charms Kadyrov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Vs Talyp Dream11 Point Guard: Eziz Mavyev, Saparmammet Satlykov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Dragon oil Probable Lineup Vs Talyp: Dragon Oil: Eziz Mavyev, Nury Agajanov, Tagi Tagiev,Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Talyp Probable Lineup Vs Dragon oil: Orazov, Nazipov, Ahmet, Ismail, Charms

 


