Drinking Tea And Visiting Temples: How Vinesh Phogat Plans to Celebrate Her Historic Triumph at World Championships

Fresh from her historic bronze medal winning performance at the world championships, wrestler Vinesh Phogat is planning to visit temples and allow herself a little leeway in what she eats for some time that includes enjoying a cup of tea, an indulgence that seemed criminal because of a strict diet.

Vinesh went through period cramps, a busted knee nearly starving herself to cut down on weight en route to winning the bronze at the worlds that made her first ever female wrestler to have won multiple medals at the event.

“Last month has been an extra strict diet,” Vinesh told The Indian Express. “Since before the Commonwealth Games I’ve not eaten properly. Everyone at home also knows I need to control and even drinking tea felt like a sin. So this time I told my mother: I want to come home and drink a good cup of chai properly. For a few weeks, I’ll enjoy chai without guilt.”

And she also plans to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath during her short break.

“Kedarnath, Badrinath, to start. Otherwise, I’m a very boring person, I don’t know how to celebrate. After that, I’ll train, but I can’t drop my fitness,” she said.

In a remarkable campaign, Vinesh lost her opening bout of the 53kg event on Tuesday before producing a stunning comeback through the repechage round to clinch bronze.

She defeated Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in a Victory by Fall (4-0) decision and then was given a walkover when her opponent Leyla Gurbanova of Azerbaijan suffered an injury ahead of the bout that led to her progressing to the bronze medal round.

Against Emma Jonna Malmgren, she busted her knee midway through the bout but kept her cool to win 8-0 and create history.

