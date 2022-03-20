Drive to Survive Season 4: An Angsty and Cathartic Review from a New Formula 1 Fan

How many of you, especially women, gave up watching or following a sport because you couldn’t stand the interrogative scrutiny of ‘veteran fans’? I confess to having given up cricket and tennis years ago not long after a colleague in a newsroom reached the conclusion that I watched the matches for the “good-looking men” and not the sport itself. My lack of analytical prowess and memory for ancient stats is what aided his conclusion.

Sometime last year, I crash-landed on Drive to Survive, Netflix’s all-access pass into the flashy, fast and flawed world of Formula 1. Cleverly crafted to fuel interest in the rich and exclusive sport, it follows an adrenaline-laced narrative of race montages and team radios, behind-the-scenes action and highly personal interviews in which the drivers and team principals drop helpful one-liners that keep up the confrontation. At its foundation, Drive to Survive is Keeping Up With… version of Formula 1. But here’s the thing — it all works.

It’s an initiation for new Formula 1 fans, telling us what we need to know about the previous season, the proper nouns you need to familiarise yourself with and what to watch for in the next one. What it doesn’t tell you is filled in by Twitter handles, including F1’s own, and YouTube channels that churn out content faster than you can say “lights out”.

I watched all three available seasons on Netflix within three days and was ready to dive into the live action of 2021 sometime in September. And what a year to have started watching this crazy sport!

The first race I followed was the anything-can-happen Italian Grand Prix where McLaren zoomed off with 1-2 while frontrunners Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen disentangled after a dangerous crash. The rest of the season kept me on the edge of my seat and the did-that-really-happen Abu Dhabi GP left me with emotions I never thought I would feel for a sport again.

I was in, deep. I had a favourite team, favourite circuit, favourite drivers. During the recent Uttar Pradesh elections, I hoped the wasting Buddh International Circuit would also be discussed. I had off-season pangs. And for the first time, I wasn’t bothered about ‘justifying’ any of it.

Get up to speed on 7 key rule changes this season including…→ A tweak to the weekend format→ New tyre regulations #F1 https://t.co/mAiFjCXRtr — Formula 1 (@F1) January 31, 2022

I dove into Season 4 of Drive to Survive as one of its own this time. And what a let-down; failing to match up to the hectic turns of 2021.

Quite ironically for a show on F1, it progresses painfully slowly. Excess deployment of slow motion and use of race commentary as narration for establishing shots gives it a rather dramatised feel.

The foreshadowing in the initial episodes on Hamilton-Toto Wolff versus Verstappen-Christian Horner is exciting but the overdose does feed into the criticism of out-of-context editing. Each segment tries too hard to shove the rivalries down the viewers’ throats, and understandably the title fight dominates the season.

McLaren’s Lando Norris has, in fact, become the latest driver to voice disappointment on that front, speculating that the show manipulates footage to build up the drama. In particular, he has pointed to footage from the Bahrain GP that purportedly shows him being angry with new teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Episode 2 delves into his rough start with more experienced Ricciardo, with the 22-year-old shown as still hung up on former teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

“There’s a bit of me and Daniel going side by side in turn one when we are not even close and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race,” Norris has said. But the 22-year-old conceded that “on the whole, I think it’s just exciting and good for everyone".

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, too, has accused the makers of “faking rivalries” and chose not to be part of the show this time. Associated Press quoted him as saying last year: “They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist”.

Races in Azerbaijan and Brazil don’t get much screen time while the episode focusing on Russian GP ignores Hamilton’s 100th race and Norris’ heartbreak. It’s themed mainly on Nikita Mazepin, a good call in hindsight given Haas’ decision to sack Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin’s son over the invasion of Ukraine. The new season, in fact, isn’t too big on chronology.

Crashes at Monza and Silverstone are shown multiple times and the show has been accused of erroneously using a weather map from the Belgian GP while discussing Sochi. Like previous seasons, it dives into the finances of low-ranked teams like Williams.

But the biggest disservice is done to veteran drivers who get little to no mention at all. Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s fans are peeved at the docu-series completely snubbing the Finn’s retirement. The Iceman’s viral and wholesome camaraderie with teammate Antonio Giovinazzi is also left unexplored, a missed opportunity since the latter is off the grid for 2022.

The return of Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel switching teams get the same cold treatment.

Season 4 does get some things right though. The episode on Alpha Tauri’s rookie driver Yuki Tsunoda is heartwarming and honest, while McLaren’s iconic wins at Monza make for an inspiring episode.

Find out all the differences between the 2022 cars versus their predecessors from 2021 👀👇#F1 https://t.co/nUlKJADNLA— Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022

Former race driver and CEO of Venturi Racing in Formula E Susie Wolff makes her DTS debut and there is more of F1 journalist Jennie Gow, representative of the increasing female fan base. I hope the same extends to a dedicated episode on women in Formula 1, if there’s a season 5.

Love it or hate it, Drive to Survive’s contribution to F1 cannot be overstated. The Abu Dhabi finale clocked 108.7 million viewers worldwide, up 29% compared to the last race of 2020. The cumulative TV audience for 2021 was 1.55 billion, up 4% from 2020. The Netherlands (81%), USA (58%), France (48%), Italy (40%) and the UK (39%) registered the biggest spikes year-on-year.

But does the show that pulled me and millions of others into Formula 1 threaten to eclipse the sport itself? Will the hunger for more drama worm its way into the top echelons of the sport to blur the line between game and gala? Race director Michael Masi’s highly questionable call in the Abu Dhabi decider has fuelled this fear.

In the divisive finale, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world championship after dramatically overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. Hamilton led the race comfortably until a crash by Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car with five laps to go. Verstappen stopped under yellow lights for a fresh set of tires when Masi stunned everyone by allowing only the drivers separating Verstappen and Hamilton pass the safety car. On new tires, Verstappen restarted just behind Hamilton, zooming into the lead at the fifth turn.

Mercedes lost both appeals and Hamilton missed out on a record eighth title that would have taken the Briton past F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Though Masi has been replaced as race director, the pressure on him in that moment was immense since both Mercedes and Red Bull were howling in his ear.

The spectre led to questions on whether Formula 1 was becoming entertainment. An immediate change in rules followed that direct radio communications during a race will now be as per preset protocol to maintain the race director’s independence from interference.

But that is not the only charge against Drive to Survive. Run a search for it on social media and long-time fans rue that their niche sport has been made common by the ‘noobs’ the show has ushered in. But that’s exactly the point. Getting millions interested in a sport you cannot hope to ‘play’, that takes place in lands you may never get to visit, and one where patriotism has little say (drivers choose their flags that have nothing to do with their team’s home base) is no mean feat.

While viewership and engagement metrics can help gauge the positive impact of the series, any collateral damage it does would not be quantifiable in the short-term. For now, the pros outweigh the cons for all stakeholders.

And though it may not be its intent, stated or unstated, Drive to Survive has made the Formula 1 fan base a little more diverse and inclusive, and I hope some of it is mirrored in the paddock in the years to come.

It is the FIA administration’s responsibility to ensure that the glamour doesn’t taint the game and that F1 remains, at its heart and soul, a sport.

To veteran F1 followers I say, positively engage with the new ones because if the tribe holds its numbers or grows only at a glacial pace, a you-can-only-watch sport like Formula 1 will plateau in popularity. Just ask golf, which is now planning something similar along the lines of DTS.

2021 was a hell of a season and as 2022 rolls in with Bahrain tonight, I join Peirre Gasly in ominously asking – what are we gonna talk about this year?

