Dropped From India Team for ICC Women's World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues to Play Hockey

India’s explosive batter Jemimah Rodrigues will soon be seen playing in a hockey tournament. She took this decision after she failed to get selected in the Indian team for the World Cup in New Zealand. Now, in hockey, she will represent the Uncles Kitchen United Sports team at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Tournament in Mumbai.

The cricketer has some incredible dribbling skills and her fans can’t wait to see her dazzle with the hockey stick.

Former Indian goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza is also very impressed with Jemimah’s hockey skills. He said that it is good to see that despite being busy in international cricket, Jemimah has not forgotten hockey.

The 21-year-old player has played 21 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India, scoring 394 and 1055 runs respectively. Apart from cricket, she has had an interest in hockey since childhood. At the age of 9, she got a place in Maharashtra’s Under-17 hockey team.

She used to play hockey in the MSSA (Mumbai Schools Sports Association) inter-school league for her school – St Joseph’s (Bandra). Now, Jemimah is practicing for the upcoming hockey tournament, which will start on February 11 and continue until February 16.

The ICC Women’s World Cup is scheduled for March-April in New Zealand. India women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar defended the notable omission of Jemimah Rodrigues from the ODI World Cup squad saying, “If you don’t perform, you don’t get your chances". Jemimah is among the three senior players who have not been selected for the upcoming ICC event. Besides Jemimah, Shikha and Punam Raut have been dropped from the team.

