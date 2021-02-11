Drunk Tom Brady Could Barely Walk after a 'Boozy' Super Bowl Parade

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (QB) Tom Brady and the rest of the team did what plenty of people do to celebrate. By the looks ofa recent video that has now gone viral on social media, the legendary quarterback and his teammates albeit in an inebriated state celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon with a boat parade.

In a clip posted by Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight, a drunk Brady can be seen walking with the help of an escort and as he made his way back following the festivities on the boat parade.

Watch it here:

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be... pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe— Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

The 13-second clip already has been viewed close to 20 million views and over 27,000 likes and counting at the time of writing. Fans began sharing the video across social media and commenting on Brady’s wild partying ways in Florida.

After the Super Bowl win on Sunday, the Buccaneers joined their families to celebrate their big win with a socially distant boat parade in their home state. Brady, who scored his seventh Super Bowl ring with this year's win rolled up in his multi-million dollar 40-foot boat. While on his boat, the quarterback shockingly tossed the Lombardi Trophy to someone on another boat. Brady was caught on camera launching the Lombardi Trophy from his swanky boat to tight end Rob Gronkowski who caught it with ease on another watercraft. Luckily, it was caught and not damaged.

Watch it here:

What a power move. Basically every other Canton-bound quarterback is unhappy right now. Being passive-aggressive. Here’s Tom Brady just drunk and chucking Lombardis boat to boat. pic.twitter.com/zQHY9hQJXp— Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a couple hours after the video went viral and wrote, ‘Nothing to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,’ the 43-year-old QB tweeted.

See it here:

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, with Brady earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP after throwing for three touchdowns.