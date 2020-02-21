Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Dubai Championships: Simona Halep Makes Stunning Comeback to Reach Semi-finals

Simona Halep came back from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and book her place in the semi-final of the Dubai Championships.

AFP

Updated:February 21, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dubai Championships: Simona Halep Makes Stunning Comeback to Reach Semi-finals
Simona Halep (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Dubai: Top seed Simona Halep had to come from behind for a second straight day, overhauling Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.

Halep, who had saved a match point in knocking out Ons Jabeur 24 hours earlier, said she had to pick up her pace after losing the first set.

"Everything was a little bit fast, too powerful. When I got the rhythm, it was much easier for me to feel the game," said the world number two on Thursday.

"I played quicker in the second and third set. She didn't have time to hit the ball. I think that was the key of the match.

"It's good to have tough matches. I'm here to give everything I have to win every match I play. I'm happy with these matches."

The Romanian star will face Jennifer Brady on Friday for a place in the final.

US qualifier Brady, who beat third seed Elina Svitolina in the first round, booked her last-four spot by dispatching ninth seed Garbine Muguruza, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina claimed a season-leading 18th victory with a 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 win over second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

The Kazakh winner has been on a tear in 2020, winning the Hobart trophy and playing finals in Shenzhen and last weekend in St Petersburg.

Rybakina will Friday face Petra Martic after the Croatian eighth seed defeated Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

As she had on Wednesday, when playing Tunisian wildcard Jabeur, Halep had to fight her way out of a deficit after losing the opening set.

The 2015 Dubai champion lifted her game to win the second set and ran off to a 4-1 lead in the final set before finishing off the night three games later.

Victory avenged the loss Halep suffered against Sabalenka last month in Adelaide. Brady, who ranks just outside the Top 50, has stunned herself with her form this week.

"I was able to find a way, I wasn't feeling my best," she said after seeing off Muguruza.

"Maybe I didn't play my best tennis, but I stayed in there, competed and came out on top."

Brady recovered from a set down against the two-time Grand Slam winner from Spain, winning the second set by breaking her opponent's last two serves.

She finished off the upset a set later on a second match point.

"I had so many opportunities, I can't count how many I had. They didn't go my way," said Australian Open runner-up Muguruza who converted on only one of 10 break points.

"Every time I had an opportunity, she was playing the point well, serving big, making winners.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram