Dubai Tennis Championships: Iga Swiatek Decimates Liudmila Samsonova to Reach Quarters

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 23:32 IST

Dubai, UAE

Swiatek breezed past Samsonova in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Karolina Pliskova, while Madison Keys and Coco Gauff also booked a last eight encounter

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match.

Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

