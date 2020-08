Duncan Robinson Helps Heat Beat Pacers For 2-0 Series Lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.: Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

LeBron James had 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers.. He had 23 points, 17 rebounds and a playoff career-high 16 assists in Game 1.

The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2. A poor performance got worse when All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He left the game for good, and the team said X-rays were negative.

Lillard was held to 18 points after ripping the Lakers for 34 in Game 1.

Davis scored 21 points in the first half to help the Lakers take a 56-39 lead. The Trail Blazers high-powered offense shot 35% in the half.

Early in the third quarter, Davis aggressively grabbed a defensive rebound, then fired a long pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a breakaway jam that gave the Lakers a 63-41 lead.

The Lakers continued to pour it on and led 88-58 after three quarters. Los Angeles led by 32 points in the period.

Most of the starters for both teams sat out the fourth quarter.

BUCKS 111, MAGIC 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee rode a fast start to beat Orlando and tie the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

The Bucks boasted the NBAs best regular-season record at 56-17, but went 3-5 in the eight seeding games at Disneys Wide World of Sports and opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.

Milwaukee bounced back Thursday, building a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 on 5-of-8 3-point shooting for Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 11.

Orlandos Nikola Vucevic followed up his 35-point effort in the opener by scoring 32 points. Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each had 12, Markelle Fultz had 11 and D.J. Augustin added 10.

Game 3 is Saturday.

HEAT 109, PACERS 10

Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with 24 points to help Miami beat Indiana and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Robinson opened the game by making the Heats first three baskets, all 3s. He didnt miss until midway through the third quarter, and Robinson tied the Heat record for 3s made in a playoff game with seven. He finished 7-of-8 shooting, all beyond the arc.

Goran Dragic scored 20 points for Miami, Jimmy Butler had 18 points and six assists, rookie Tyler Herro added 15 points off the bench, and Jae Crowder had 10.

Victor Oladipo, who had been questionable with an injured left eye, led Indiana with 22 points. Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon each had 17 points. T.J. Warren added 14 and Aaron Holiday had 12.

Game 3 is Saturday.

ROCKETS 111, THUNDER 98

James Harden had 21 points and nine assists and Houston made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat Oklahoma City for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook was out for the Rockets again with a right quad strain, but plenty of other Houston players picked up the slack. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Danilo Gallinari added 17.

Game 3 is Saturday.

