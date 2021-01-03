Dunk Earns Brighton A Comeback Point Against Wolves

BRIGHTON, England: Captain Lewis Dunk’s header earned Brighton & Hove Albion a 3-3 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after they had conceded three times in the first half on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly gave Brighton an early lead but Romain Saiss levelled with a header, Dan Burn scored an own goal and Ruben Neves converted a penalty to put Wolves in command by halftime.

Neal Maupay’s penalty straight after the interval gave Brighton hope and Dunk then headed in a Leandro Trossard cross in the 70th minute of an absorbing game on the south coast.

It almost got even better for Brighton as Trossard ran through to score shortly afterwards but his effort was disallowed, while Owen Otasowie should have won it at the death for Wolves.

The point left Brighton in 17th place, three points above the relegation zone, although they have played two games more than 18th-placed Fulham. Wolves, without a win in their last four games, are in 12th place.