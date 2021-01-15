Next Story
Dunn Scores 20 To Lift Temple Past UCF 62-55
Damian Dunn had a careerhigh 20 points as Temple got past Central Florida 6255 on Thursday.
- Last Updated: January 15, 2021, 06:12 IST
PHILADELPHIA: Damian Dunn had a career-high 20 points as Temple got past Central Florida 62-55 on Thursday.
Jeremiah Williams had 12 points for Temple (2-3, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). DeVondre Perry added 10 points, and J.P. Moorman II had 13 rebounds.
Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for the Knights (3-4, 1-3). Isaiah Adams added 17 points, C.J. Walker had eight rebounds, and Dre Fuller Jr. tied a career high with 10 rebounds.
