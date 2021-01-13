Durant Scores 34, Nets Charge Back From 18 Down, Top Nuggets

NEW YORK: Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Brown scored 16 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets down the stretch. Durant followed with Brooklyn’s next six points, including a 3-pointer that essentially put it away at 120-113 with 27 seconds to play.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who were trying to sweep a three-game road trip. But they were outscored 68-46 in the second half and squandered their chance to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

Caris LeVert added 20 points for the Nets, who had dropped two in a row during Irving’s four-game absence for personal reasons and seemed well on their way to a third when they trailed 79-61 early in the third quarter. But they got hot from 3-point range and Durant from just about everywhere.

They blew past the Nuggets with a 29-4 run that gave them a 90-83 lead, and when Jokic checked out after the next possession he kicked over a chair in the last row of Denvers bench in frustration.

Will Barton scored 22 points for the Nuggets, making six 3-pointers. Jamal Murray scored 20.

Jokic scored 13 points in the first quarter and Denver already led by double digits barely a minute into the second. The lead was eight with about four minutes left before Murray finally got going with three baskets, including a 3-pointer that made it 70-54 at the break.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver gave 7-foot-2 Bol Bol his first career start, with Gary Harris out for personal reasons. Bol Bol finished with five points in 16 minutes. … Monte Morris scored 14 points.

Nets: Coach Steve Nash wasn’t sure if Durant would play Wednesday at New York. Durant, who missed last season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, sat out the second half of the Nets’ first back-to-back of the season. I really hope Kevin plays tomorrow, but well see, Nash said before the game. We have to judge these things day to day and moment to moment. Like, I could come in here with a template, but who knows what happens tonight. … DeAndre Jordan, the starting center to begin the season, didn’t play.

IRVING UPDATE

The Nets and the NBA are looking into Irvings actions after a video showed the point guard at an indoor family gathering while not wearing a mask. General manager Sean Marks said a date for Irving’s return hadn’t been determined, and the All-Star could face a fine if the NBA determines he violated the health and safety rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

