Dussehra 2020: Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia Lead Sportsperson's Wishes on Social Media

Dussehra festivities are in full swing, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festive spirit has been affected. The nine auspicious days of Navratri started on October 17 and pooja is being performed with all the rituals and traditions.

The festival marks the killing of the demon Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna by Lord Rama. Under normal circumstances, the day’s celebration would have been marked by burning effigies of the three demons.

Sports personalities took to social media to wish Indians on the auspicious day:

Happy Dussehra to all pic.twitter.com/6r4tZ8LbFq — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 25, 2020

Wish u all a very Happy Dussehra #HappyDussehra — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 25, 2020

*जय श्री राम* *आपको और आपके परिवार को मेरी तरफ और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से दशहरे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं* — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) October 25, 2020

May the festival of Dussehra brings you immense happiness and surrounds you with positivity.

শুভ বিজয় দশমী #AamarWarriors #Dussehra #Dussehra2020 pic.twitter.com/PF1BEKlqhR

— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 25, 2020

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు Hyderabad FC తరపు నుంచి విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. We at Hyderabad FC wish you and your family a very #HappyDussehra. pic.twitter.com/kBQ4agyj08— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) October 25, 2020

Happy Dussehra to one and all from the FC Goa family! #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/pklZNgjHKF — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 25, 2020

Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. #HappyDussehra — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 25, 2020

In the true spirit of #Dussehra, let us defeat the evil of hate from inside and focus our energies towards love and kindness. Happy Dussehra ✨ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 25, 2020

India registered 78.64,811 cases and 1,18,534.deaths at the time of writing, with 50,128 new infections and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours.