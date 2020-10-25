News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Dussehra 2020: Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia Lead Sportsperson's Wishes on Social Media

Sports stars took to social media to wish Indian on the auspicious occasion of dussehra, which marks the end of navratri.

Dussehra festivities are in full swing, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festive spirit has been affected. The nine auspicious days of Navratri started on October 17 and pooja is being performed with all the rituals and traditions.

The festival marks the killing of the demon Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna by Lord Rama. Under normal circumstances, the day’s celebration would have been marked by burning effigies of the three demons.

Sports personalities took to social media to wish Indians on the auspicious day:

May the festival of Dussehra brings you immense happiness and surrounds you with positivity.

শুভ বিজয় দশমী #AamarWarriors #Dussehra #Dussehra2020 pic.twitter.com/PF1BEKlqhR

— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 25, 2020

India registered 78.64,811 cases and 1,18,534.deaths at the time of writing, with 50,128 new infections and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours.


