Dutch Cyclist Milan Vader 'Stable' After Tour of Basque Country Crash

Dutch cyclist Milan Vader was in a “stable" condition in hospital on Friday after a heavy crash on a descent during the Tour of the Basque Country, his Jumbo-Visma team said. “Following the reports about Milan Vader after his crash in today’s stage of Itzulia Basque Country, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable," the team said in a statement.

Media reports had earlier described the 26-year-old’s condition as “critical".

“Milan is receiving very good medical care in the university medical hospital in Bilbao. An update will be shared tomorrow," added the team.

According to Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad (AD), doctors placed stents in the carotid arteries of the rider.

He was then placed in an induced coma after the crash which occurred just under 100km from the finish of the fifth and penultimate stage as he rode in the peloton chasing the leading group.

Vader had suffered broken vertebrae, a broken collarbone and a broken shoulder blade, Vader’s father told Algemeen Dagblad.

Vader, who is in his first season with Jumbo-Visma, was initially described as being in a “critical condition" by AD.

Robert Kempers, Jumbo-Visma’s team doctor, is with Vader at the Bilbao hospital.

