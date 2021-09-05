Dutch Grand Prix 2021: Time, Date, Venue, Telecast, Live-streaming Details - All You Need to Know

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix in front of 70,000 ecstatic fans on Saturday, with Formula One rival and championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside.

Hamilton, three points clear in the standings after 12 races, was 0.038 seconds slower for Mercedes than Verstappen’s best effort of one minute 08.885 seconds around the seaside circuit.

The Briton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas qualified third with Frenchman Pierre Gasly fourth for Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri.

The pole was the sixth in the last seven races for Verstappen, and the 10th of his career.

“It’s an amazing feeling of course to get pole position here," said Verstappen as his Orange Army let off flares and celebrated.

“The crowd is incredible and today was also very enjoyable. The car was really nice to drive and this track in qualifying, once the fuel comes out, is really cool."

Sunday’s race will be the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years, the return driven by Verstappen’s success and huge following.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fifth and sixth with Antonio Giovinazzi standing out in seventh for Alfa Romeo.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso will line up eighth and ninth and Daniel Ricciardo qualified 10th for McLaren.

Poland’s Robert Kubica, standing in at short notice for 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo after the Finn tested positive for COVID-19, qualified 18th and ahead of the Haas pair.

