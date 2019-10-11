Dutee Chand Breaks Her Own 100m Record at National Open Athletics Championships

Dutee Chand shattered the 100-meter national record with a time of 11.22 seconds during the semi-finals at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Friday.

The previous national record was 11.26 seconds, held jointly by Dutee and Rachita Mistry. With the time Dutee Chand also bettered her personal best time. by 0.04 seconds, that she registered at the Asian Athletics Championships back in April this year.

Dutee hence moved closer to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification mark - of 11.15 seconds for the 100m event - as the qualification period ends in June 2020.

Correction: it was Semi-final 1 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) October 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, Dutee had put up a time of 11.55 seconds during the heats.

11.22! 💪 — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) October 11, 2019

With the timing of 11.26 seconds, Dutee would have qualified for the women's 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships, as she had finished 7th in the 3rd heat with a time of 11.48 seconds.

