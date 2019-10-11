Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dutee Chand Breaks Her Own 100m Record at National Open Athletics Championships

Dutee Chand broke the 100m national record with a time of 11.22 seconds during the semi-finals to better her own mark by 0.04 seconds.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 11, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
Dutee Chand Breaks Her Own 100m Record at National Open Athletics Championships
Dutee Chand holds the 100m national record.

Dutee Chand shattered the 100-meter national record with a time of 11.22 seconds during the semi-finals at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Friday.

The previous national record was 11.26 seconds, held jointly by Dutee and Rachita Mistry. With the time Dutee Chand also bettered her personal best time. by 0.04 seconds, that she registered at the Asian Athletics Championships back in April this year.

Dutee hence moved closer to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification mark - of 11.15 seconds for the 100m event - as the qualification period ends in June 2020.

Earlier in the day, Dutee had put up a time of 11.55 seconds during the heats.

With the timing of 11.26 seconds, Dutee would have qualified for the women's 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships, as she had finished 7th in the 3rd heat with a time of 11.48 seconds.

