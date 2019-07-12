Dutee Chand Finishes Fifth in 200m Final

Napoli: Competing in her fifth race in three days, Dutee Chand finished fifth in the women's 200m final at the World University Games here.

Dutee clocked 23.30 seconds in the race, a tad slower than her bronze-winning time of 23.24 at the Asian Championships in April. She has a personal best of 23.00 seconds in 200m.

The 23-year-old later competed in the women's 4x100m relay, her sixth race in three days, but the Indian quartet could only finish sixth in heat 1 and overall 13th with a time of 46.23 seconds.

The Indian men's 4x100m relay team clocked 40.73 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 3 and 11th overall.

Dutee had become the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event on Tuesday.