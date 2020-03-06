Dutee Chand Sends Out an Empowering Message Ahead of International Women's Day

Dutee Chand has opened up about the challenges faced by a champion woman athlete in the current times. She has inspired many with her message, days before the International Women's Day.

Dutee shared the message in a video as part of Twitter's "Every Woman" campaign. "Tweets boldly about the challenges of being an elite athlete. She Tweets for #EveryWoman," reads caption of the video.

The #RecordBreaker: @DuteeChand Tweets boldly about the challenges of being an elite athlete. She Tweets for #EveryWoman. pic.twitter.com/mYDOTSbEWP — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) March 6, 2020

Dutee revealed how winning in senior categories at the international level made her feel confident. She also talked about the criticism she faced for choosing sports as a profession.

"In the past it was just a dream when girls like me got into the team, I used to get criticised by the boys. What will you do by running, your job is to get married, have children, run the family. Then why do you want to run they said," she shared in the video.

International Women's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, March 8. The day celebrates the spirit of womanhood and puts the focus on importance of women empowerment.

Dutee, who is also known as India's fastest woman, talked about the IAAF ban on her and other issues faced by women athletes.

The sprinter was barred by IAAF to compete against women due to higher levels of testosterone, the primary male sex hormone. She challenged her ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and eventually won the case.

Dutee won gold in 100m race at the Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar held on February 29. She clocked 11.49 seconds to bag the gold.