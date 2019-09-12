Take the pledge to vote

Dutee Chand to Run in World Championships, AFI Accepts IAAF's Invite

Dutee Chand got the nod from IAFF to represent India at the World Championships which will be held between September 27-October 6.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
Dutee Chand to Run in World Championships, AFI Accepts IAAF's Invite
Dutee Chand (Image: AFI)
New Delhi: Sprinter Dutee Chand has been added to India's team for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha later this month after the national federation accepted an invite for her participation from the international parent body.

The Athletics Federation of India had on September 9 named a 25-member team for the (September 27-October 6) World Championships while also approving World University Games 100m champion Dutee's name, pending an invite from the IAAF.

Dutee did not meet the qualification mark of 11.24 seconds but found herself within the required number of competitors for the event.

"The IAAF sent an invite, saying Dutee can compete in the World Championships and the AFI has accepted it. So, her participation is confirmed," an AFI source said.

The selection committee of the AFI had also approved the names of Archana Suseentran (200m women) and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, subject to invitation from the IAAF.

Tejaswin pulled himself out, informing the AFI that he was not in a "jumping shape" while Archana did not get an invite from the IAAF.

"We did not get any invite from the IAAF regarding Archana," the source said.

Women's 400m runner Anjali Devi is the only athlete left in contention for a berth in the team. She has been asked by the selection committee to appear in a confirmatory trial on September 21 at the NIS Patiala.

