Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and Family Have Recovered From Covid-19

Former WWE wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson also popularly known as The Rock revealed that he along with his family had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a 11-minute video posted on his Instagram, Johnson said the family had tested positive three weeks back and have "gotten through COVID-19" now.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I have been going through on my end for the past two and a half to three weeks now. So update is this - my wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," he said in the video.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he added.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke which I have been more than a few times. And the reason why I feel like this is that my number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones".

"I wish it was only me who had tested positive for coronavirus but it wasn't, it was my entire family. So, it was like a real kick in the gut," he added.

"But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good, we are on the other end of it, we are on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, Thank God! we are healthy and we have gotten through COVID-19 stronger, and healthier," he said.

"My message to all of you around the. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends," he wrote in the caption.