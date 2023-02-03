Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson took to social media to reveal that his mother Ata Johnson was involved in a car crash.

Debuting as ‘Rocky Maivia’, Dwayne Johnson has been dubbed The Great One, The People’s Champion and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment.

The first third-generation Superstar in WWE history, the man born Dwayne Johnson was destined for sports-entertainment immortality since birth, but his rise to the status of a pop culture icon was harder to predict. In the time since he made his debut as a grinning good guy at the 1996 Survivor Series, The Brahma Bull has won eight WWE Championships, headlined WrestleMania, hosted “Saturday Night Live,” written a New York Times bestselling autobiography, top-billed the popular HBO series “Ballers” and starred in films like “Fast Five” and “The Game Plan,” which have grossed billions of dollars.

Son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, the University of Miami football standout showed promise early when he won the Intercontinental Championship within months of first setting foot in the ring. From there, The Rock’s momentum never slowed, as he laid the smackdown on “Attitude Era” rivals like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Triple H.

“Thank you God she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real. Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all. I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get," Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson posted.

