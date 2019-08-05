Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces Retirement from WWE
Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as 'The Rock', announced his retirement from WWE.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced his retirement from WWE (Photo Credit: WWE)
Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', has officially announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star said that he 'quietly retired' from WWE, but at the same time did not rule out the possibility of a comeback in future.
This is the first time that the professional wrestler admitted to retiring from the sport.
Speaking on a chat show, 'Live with Kelly and Ryan in the States', Johnson said: "I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish. But there's nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone."
His last official match was at the WrestleMania 32 in 2016 where he had defeated one half of the Wyatt Brothers -- Erick Rowan.
Last week, the 47-year-old, who has been busy promoting his new film 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' was named the highest-paid actor for 2019 by Forbes, racking in a cool $124 million.
Speaking of his debut match at the famous Madison Square Garden in the Survivor Series in 1997, he said: "I had my very first match in the WWE in Madison Square Garden. It was a big pay-per-view and it's funny because I credit my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am today -- especially that particular night."
