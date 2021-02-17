Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as American President! He Could Run if That's What People Want

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still considering running for president, saying his choice to make a Oval Office bid will be "up to the people." In a few years' time, Johnson may ask the American citizens to smell what he's cooking while on the campaign trail. The pro-wrestler-turned-actor, who has long flirted with cavorting into the political ring, might launch a campaign to become commander-in-chief.

Recently, he was promoting his new autobiographical NBC sitcom Young Rock during an interaction with USA Today. During the interview, Johnson was approached for an honest-to-goodness bid for the White House. The 48-year-old said politics could still be calling his name. The former wrestler-turned action movie star went on, “I mean that, I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. So I would wait and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse and my ear to the ground.” For now, he's happy talking up his new TV series which is based on his life. Johnson’s fictionalized version in the show campaigns for president in 2032.

Of course, this is not the first time talks of Johnson running for President of the United States has surfaced. Back in 2016, he said that he wouldn’t rule out running for president in 2020. In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hilary Clinton to become the 45th president of the USA. Back in 2017, the former pro wrestler said a bid for the White House was a “real possibility.”

The Rock has maintained that he is a registered independent. However, in the past, he spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000 and attended the Democratic National Convention. More recently, he endorsed then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in last year's presidential race.

Premiering on NBC, Young Rock is a retelling of Johnson’s journey from the fitness and entertainment aspect to a journalist chronicling his political journey.