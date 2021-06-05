Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Praises Dark Side Of The Ring Featuring Grizzly Smith

Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson got an early look at this week’s episode of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ series featuring the life and career of Grizzly Smith. The show has gone from a little-known docuseries to a favourite among wrestling fans. Johnson shared his thoughts on the latest episode which will be aired next week. Recalling his days of pro-wrestling, the wrestler-turned-actor shared a video clip on Instagram. Along the clip, the 49-year-old actor in a lengthy caption wrote, “I watched an early cut of this @darksideofthering episode that airs TONIGHT on @vicetv.”

Johnson, who is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, admitted that even though the episode is difficult to watch, it is incredibly important. “I applaud the Smith family - Jake, Robin, Mike for having the bravery to speak out on the deep pain they experienced as kids.” He also thanked Vice for sharing season three with him ahead of time, while signing off with an individual shout-out to Roberts.

His post has garnered more than 2.5 million views on Instagram and hundreds of user comments, since being posted on Friday. The show’s creators also responded thanking ‘The Rock’ for his support.

The Dark Side of the Ring is a show presented in a documentary format that is based on true stories and focuses on the darkest stories from the’90s wrestling era. Currently in its third season, the show has already aired six of the scheduled 14 episodes so far.

This week’s show titled “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” tells viewers about the story of Grizzly Smith. He was a veteran wrestler, he was the father of WWE Hall of Fame Jake Roberts, Sam Houston, and former WWE Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin.

