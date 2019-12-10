Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Booker T Calling Him the 'Best Promo Guy'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson too named Booker T as the "best pure athlete" he has worked with.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Booker T Calling Him the 'Best Promo Guy'
Dwayne Johnson. (Photo Credit: WWE)

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame with Booker T, the former WWE wrestler was asked who he thinks has been a classic promo throughout the years. The former five-time WCW Heavyweight Champion was all praises for The Rock.

According to a report in The Wrestling Inc, Booker went on to say that there have been numerous great promos, before adding, "The Rock was the best promo guy that ever did it because he really knew how to capture the moment." Booker T went on to explain that The Rock would speak about the local areas they had gone to, the stadium they were wrestling in and even places they would eat, thus building a story in the process, the report revealed.

He further said, "When you do it like that you're just standing in awe, man."

The Rock too named Booker T as the best pure athlete he has worked with, in response to what he said in the podcast.

Taking to Twitter, The Rock posted, "Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I've ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It's why he's a @WWE Hall of Famer."

