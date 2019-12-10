Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Booker T Calling Him the 'Best Promo Guy'
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson too named Booker T as the "best pure athlete" he has worked with.
Dwayne Johnson. (Photo Credit: WWE)
During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame with Booker T, the former WWE wrestler was asked who he thinks has been a classic promo throughout the years. The former five-time WCW Heavyweight Champion was all praises for The Rock.
According to a report in The Wrestling Inc, Booker went on to say that there have been numerous great promos, before adding, "The Rock was the best promo guy that ever did it because he really knew how to capture the moment." Booker T went on to explain that The Rock would speak about the local areas they had gone to, the stadium they were wrestling in and even places they would eat, thus building a story in the process, the report revealed.
He further said, "When you do it like that you're just standing in awe, man."
The Rock too named Booker T as the best pure athlete he has worked with, in response to what he said in the podcast.
Taking to Twitter, The Rock posted, "Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I've ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It's why he's a @WWE Hall of Famer."
Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I've ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It's why he's a @WWE Hall of Famer. https://t.co/zYxsKZJ1JY— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 9, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack