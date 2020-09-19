Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Rips Off his Own Security Gate with Bare Hands

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson left his staff in utter disbelief after he tore down his own security gate with his bare hands.

The former WWE champion took matters into his own hands after a power cut disabled the gate while he was about to leave for the shoot of his new DC movie, Black Adam.

The 48-year-old actor then took to Instagram to share the story. "I did what I had to do," he wrote, explaining that hundreds of crew members were waiting for him to arrive at work, so he couldn’t wait for the gate tech team to let him out.

"I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself," he said. "Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

Johnson added, "My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later - and they were apparently ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off."