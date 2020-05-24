Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone, Wrestlers Call out Cyberbulling After Death of 22-year-old Hana Kimura

A day after the death of a Japanese professional wrestler, 22-year-old Hana Kimura, the pro-wrestling community not only mourned the untimely demise of the Japanese professional wrestling organization Stardom star, but is also speaking out against cyberbullying.

While Kimura’s cause of death has not yet been made public, the wrestler had posted a series of tweets referenced bullying and images showing self-harm, leading to speculations that she may have taken her life.

Johnson, currently training in WWE’s performance center took to twitter, to say Kimura was bullied to death and to call out members of the pro-wrestling community who may have partook in bullying the young wrestler.





Kimura’s Stardom colleague and Impact star Tessa Blanchard tweeted, “It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media”.

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020

WWE star Paige, who herself has been subject to cyberbullying, also spoke out, quoting Johnson's tweet. She wrote, “One bad word can ruin a persons life. Wrestlers work hard everyday to entertain YOU.”





Kimura was a current cast member of Netflix's internationally popular "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020," a show about six strangers "looking for love while living under the same roof," according to the US streaming giant. As per AFP, local media said her death follows online bullying over her remarks and behavior on the show, which has been broadcast by both Netflix and Japan's Fuji Television. Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."