DYK vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group G match, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona - Playing XI, Football

Dynamo Kiev will welcome Barcelona on Wednesday, November 25, at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, as the two sides clash in a Group G UEFA Champions League fixture. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST.

Ronald Koeman’s side will head into the game knowing that a victory would make their team progress to the knockout stage of the league with two games to spare. They are currently sitting on top of Group G standings with three wins from three games and nine points.

Mircea Lucescu's men currently occupy third position in the group standings and have picked up just one point from three games so far. They will head into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Inhulets in the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday.

The two teams have played each other on 11 occasions so far in the European fixtures, Barcelona have the advantage with seven wins as opposed to Kiev’s three. The reverse fixture between the two ended in a narrow 2-1 home win for Barcelona.

UEFA Champions League Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona: DYK vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona Dream11 Captain: Philippe Coutinho

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona Dream11 Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona Dream11 Goalkeeper: Heorhiy Bushchan

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona Dream11 Defenders: Oscar Mingueza, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jordi Alba

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona Dream11 Midfielders: Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Riqui Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Carlos de Pena

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona Dream11 Strikers: Vladyslav Supriaha, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Dynamo Kiev possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Heorhiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavayev, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Illya Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Denys Harmash, Volodymyr Shepelev; Carlos de Pena, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Vladyslav Supriaha

UEFA Champions League DYK vs BAR, Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Dynamo Kiev: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig; Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Francisco Trincao; Antoine Griezmann