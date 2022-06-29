Dylan Fernandes Flies to Lead, Katya Saini Maintains Pole Position on Day 2 of All-India Kiteboarding Championship

Dylan Fernandes of Aqua Ouback leaped to take the lead with a consistent performance in all four races in the men’s category on day-2 while Katya Saini of Aqua Outback maintained her lead in the women’s category after conclusion of races on Day 2 in the 3rd edition of the All-India KiteBoarding Championships held at the Veppalodai Beach.

Dylan who had finished third on Day-1 overtook Arjun Motha of Aqua Outback and Jehan Hoshi Driver of Quest Adventure Sports Academy who had finished on top of Day 1. Dylan finished the day with a total net score of 8.0 while Arjun and Jehan finished with 16.0 and 17.0 respectively. Phillipe Dartnell, Jothi Basu and Sunil Rajani maintained their 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively from Day 1.

“I was confident of taking the lead today even after getting a penalty on Day 1 because my rhythm was good and I was able to kiteboard consistently”, said Dylan after the Day 2 races.

Meanwhile in the women’s category Katya Saini of Aqua Outback maintained her lead from Day 1 with a net score of 6.0 ahead for Keona Ranjini of PKA who scored 11.0. Avishma Matta of Aqua Outback is in the third position.

“I hope to perform in the same way and finish the regatta as the champion”, said a confident Katya after the races.

The All-India Kiteboarding Championship is held under the aegis of Yachting Association of India and Premier Kite Boarding Association. Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank is the title sponsor of this event while AICCI Young Minds are the Industry Development partners. The event is hosted by Aqua Outback, Tuticorin and is organised by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy.

