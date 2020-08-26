DYM vs ZEN Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Dynamo Moscow (DYM) will welcome league leaders Zenit (ZEN) in their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League.

The Russian Premier League, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit will be held on Wednesday August 26 at the VTB Arena. As of now, the hosts are placed at number 5 with a total of 7 points. The team have played four matches out of which they have won two. In their latest fixture, they were defeated by Arsenal Tula on August 22.

Zenit, on the other hand, have been on the winning side of all four matches they have played till now. They are leading the point table with a total of 12 points. The team in their latest outing beat Tambov by 4-1.

Russian Premier League, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit will commence from 11:15 PM

DYM vs ZEN Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Captain: Dzyuba

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Vice-Captain: Malcolm

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Goalkeeper: Shunin

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Defenders: Evgeniev, Lovren, Santos, Karavaev

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Midfielders: Szymanski, Malcolm, Driussi

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Strikers: Philipp, Dzyuba, Asmoun

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN, Dynamo Moscow probable lineup vs Zenit: Shunin, Skopintsev, Ordets, Evgeniev, Parshivlyuk, Sly, Fomin, Kabore, Philipp, Szymanski, Komlichenko

Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN, Zenit probable lineup vs Dynamo Moscow: Kerzhakov, Karavev, Rakitskiy, Lovren, Santos, Malcom, Ozdoev, Barrios, Driussi, Azmoun, Dzyuba