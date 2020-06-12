E-Sports: Micro Knockout Poker Series With a Prize Pool of INR 1.33 Crore

PokerStars India has announced the launch of its first-ever Micro Knockout Series, an online tournament that combines small and mid-stakes buy-ins across 65 Knockout events from June 14 – 21, 2020.

Every event in the eight-day series will assume a knockout format, which allows players to earn a bounty for every player they eliminate, as well as compete for a portion of the overall prize pool. With buy-ins starting as low as INR 10, the total guaranteed prize pool up for grabs is a whopping INR 1.33 Crore.

The series will culminate with the Main Event on June 21st with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 15 Lakh to be won.

PokerStars India is one of the biggest online poker names in the country, with a focus on providing innovative new formats to cater to players of all interests and abilities in a safe and welcoming environment. With its combination of small and mid-stakes buy-ins and an exciting new format, the Micro Knockout Series presents players with a winning formula.

Players will also have the opportunity to win free event tickets by participating in the Daily Freeroll Tournaments.

Log on to https://www.pokerstars.in/ to get more details and participate.