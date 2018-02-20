English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Rechristen Super Cup as 'Laughing Stock' Cup
The I-League clubs have lambasted the AIFF, after it announced the inaugural Super Cup's final round schedule on Monday. The clubs ridiculed tournament's format and called it a 'laughing stock'
AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The I-League clubs have lambasted the AIFF, after it announced the inaugural Super Cup's final round schedule on Monday. The clubs ridiculed tournament's format and called it a 'laughing stock'.
The Super Cup will be a 16 team affair which will commence with the first stage of the tournament on March 12th and go on till March 31st. The AIFF has proposed that the final round of the competition be held from March 31st till April 22nd, but the dates for that will be confirmed after the AFC calendar for Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC are clearer.
According to Goal.com, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Minerva were not happy with the format.
Financial secretary of Mohun Bagan, Debashish Dutta, said, “The Super Cup has now become a laughing stock for us. We were previously told that it will be held in a round robin format. Now we find that it has become a one-match tournament.”
Till now the number of foreigners is not yet decided, and AIFF will arrive at a decision only after another round of discussion with stakeholders. “How many foreigners will they allow? They haven’t mentioned anything. They have already taken the opinion of the stakeholders. The meeting was convened only after taking into account all the opinions,” says Dutta.
De-facto head of East Bengal Debabrata Sarkar said something on the similar lines. “It is not a Super Cup. It has now become a ‘Laughing Stock’ cup. If they continue to operate like this Indian Football is in danger. When we were having discussions regarding ISL and I-League with the AIFF, they promised us that the Super Cup will be held in league format with the teams divided into two groups. Then the top teams will progress to the knock-out stage. It has all come down to that one match and any team can have a bad day at office on that day. They could have done away with Super Cup instead of conducting it in this way.”
Minerva Punjab's Ranjit Bajaj said, “It is very unfair that the tournament is not being held in the round robin format. Moreover only eight teams should have been allowed to participate. The top four teams from I-League and ISL. They are giving a chance to everyone to play in the Super Cup. So, then how is it a Super Cup? It has become an ‘Everybody Cup’.”
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
