East Bengal Fans Plan Protest On July 21 In Kolkata Over Club’s Turmoil

East Bengal fans prepare themselves for a protest against the authorities of the club on July 21 at Leslie Claudius Street in Kolkata. The major reason behind the protest is the failure to strengthen the current team, which was extremely underwhelming in the most recent Indian Super League, where they finished third-bottom. Every club is making strides towards improving its first-team squad members, but no positive movement is forthcoming in the iconic club, which was established in 1920.

A fan group came forward and said, “There have been protests in multiple locations of the city.” East Bengal fans had been waiting for the Covid-19 situation to get better. With cases going down, supporters came out of their homes to protest against the workings of the current regime. “Our patience has been tested enough,” said a fan.

Their anger stems from not signing the agreement with Shree Cement, who were the club’s main sponsor. The fans are clearly worried about the direction in which the club is headed and would try to get a strong response from the authorities when they protest on July 21.

Until now, the only message that the leader of the fan group has received is death threats for leading the protest against the club’s decision to not sign the final agreement with Shree Cements. After an insipid debut campaign in the ISL, the future of the club looks bleak with the latest development.

