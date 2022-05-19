East Bengal FC Extends Deal With Midfielder Wahengbam Angousana By 2 Years

Wahengbam Angousana’s contract with East Bengal has been renewed. In an official press release issued on Tuesday, the century-old club confirmed that Wahenbam Angousana will remain with the club for another two years.

Since the beginning of his professional career with Sagolband United, the dynamic Manipuri midfielder has played in a variety of positions.

SC East Bengal signed him in August 2020, before their inaugural season in the Indian Super League. In the previous two Indian Super League seasons, he made 28 appearances for SC East Bengal, scoring three goals and contributing three assists.

Angousana formerly played in the Manipur league for TRAU and helped them achieve promotion to the I-League. TRAUFC’s defensive midfielder appeared in 17 I-League games and registered two assists.

The team finished eighth in the 2020-21 season under head coach Robbie Fowler. Things moved from bad to worse this season, with the team going through three head coach changes. However, the young midfielder showed the potential of his usual grit during this time.

Following the withdrawal of its investors, the Kolkata club is currently in the process of rebuilding. Notably, the East Bengal club’s collaboration with its investors Shree Cement dissolved last month due to disagreements over the term sheet.

Amid these controversies, East Bengal confirmed the signing of Spanish center-back Ivan Gonzalez on a two-year contract on Thursday.

Gonzalez, who appeared in 36 of FC Goa’s 42 ISL games in the previous two seasons, scoring three goals and assisting twice, became EB’s first overseas acquisition before the season.

Meanwhile, the club has already finalised several players, including 24 years old midfielder Mobashir Rahman, in addition to Gonzalez and Angousana.

East Bengal will also likely sign Aftab Alam, who can play in two positions – centre forward and winger, according to supporters. Aftab, at the youthful age of 22, piqued the interest of sports fans. In the 2020-21 Calcutta Football League, he was a standout for Peerless.

