East Bengal in ISL 2020-21 Confirmed after FSDL Invite Bids for New Teams?

East Bengal (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Indian Super League organisers FSDL issued a tender to accept bids for a new teams for the upcoming season after East Bengal managed to get a investor on board.

After East Bengal found new investors in Shree Cement, the 'red and yellow' brigade might just be seen play in India's top division, Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season itself.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), who are the ISL organisers, have invited bids from 'interested clubs' to participate in the upcoming season.

The Indian Super League currently has 10 teams - ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC.

FSDL published a tender notice on Friday and has "invited bids from interested parties for the award of one additional team to enroll and participate in the Hero Indian Super League, from its seventh edition to be staged in 2020-21."

Bids have been invited from six cities – Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Silliguri and Bhopal.

Interested parties must submit the soft bid document must by September 14th and a hard copy by September 17th.

Mohun Bagan joined forces with Indian Super League club ATK to form ATK Mohun Bagan and enter the top-division league of the country. The entry of East Bengal in ISL would mean the continuation of the 130-year-old rivalry with Mohun Bagan as the 'Kolkata derby' will be played in the ISL for the first time.

This season's ISL will likely be held between November to March with the concept of a bio-secure environment in place as all matches being played at three venues in Goa - the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in Margao, the Tilak Nagar Stadium at Vasco da Gama and the GMC Athletic Stadium at Bambolim.

