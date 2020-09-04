East Bengal in ISL 2020-21 Confirmed after FSDL Invite Bids for New Teams?

After East Bengal found new investors in Shree Cement, the 'red and yellow' brigade might just be seen play in India's top division, Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season itself.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), who are the ISL organisers, have invited bids from 'interested clubs' to participate in the upcoming season.

The Indian Super League currently has 10 teams - ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC.

FSDL published a tender notice on Friday and has "invited bids from interested parties for the award of one additional team to enroll and participate in the Hero Indian Super League, from its seventh edition to be staged in 2020-21."

Bids have been invited from six cities – Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Silliguri and Bhopal.

Interested parties must submit the soft bid document must by September 14th and a hard copy by September 17th.

Mohun Bagan joined forces with Indian Super League club ATK to form ATK Mohun Bagan and enter the top-division league of the country. The entry of East Bengal in ISL would mean the continuation of the 130-year-old rivalry with Mohun Bagan as the 'Kolkata derby' will be played in the ISL for the first time.