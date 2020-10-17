East Bengal Reveal New Logo, Name with a Message Ahead of Indian Super League 7

East Bengal revealed their new logo and name ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as they entered the top-division league following the acquisition by Shree Cement. East Bengal are now called SC East Bengal i.e. Sporting Club East Bengal. "The club's new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement's support to keep the flag flying high," Shree Cement Managing Director HM Bangur said.

"It's a start of the new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we're happy to share the evolution of the club's logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward," he added.

East Bengal released a 20-sec video on their YouTube channel to announce the two. In the video, they also have a message 'Chhilam Achhi Thakbo', which means 'I was, I am and I will stay'.

"We're proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern outlook," Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director of Shree Cement, said. "The fans are the heart and soul of SC East Bengal, and we will work together as one family trying hard every day to keep the flag flying high," he added.

Coached by Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler, members of the red and gold brigade checked in to their team hotel on Friday and will undergo the mandatory quarantine period as per protocol.

So far SC East Bengal have not announced any signing even though there are strong rumours that Fowler is set to bring in experienced players from England with him.