ECB vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After defeating Sharjah in the December 20 match, ECB Blues will be aiming for a win against Abu Dhabi. Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi match is scheduled for Monday, December 21 at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The outing will be the 25th match of the tournament.

Currently, ECB Blues are placed on number 2 spot of the Emirates D20 2020 point table with 12 points from eight matches. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have been totally out of form and have not managed to register a single win in the ongoing league. The team have played eight matches as yet. In the latest match, Abu Dhabi were defeated by Dubai Pulse Secure on December 20 by seven wickets.

Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi match will commence from 2:30 PM IST.

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi can be watched online on FanCode.

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi: Live Score / Scorecard

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi: Match Details

Monday, December 21 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs ABD, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi Captain: Ali Shan Sharafu

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi vice-captain: Viritya Aravind

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi wicketkeeper: Viritya Aravind

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi batsmen: Surjith Manohardas, Ansh Tandon, Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi all-rounders: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Navalesh Naidoo, Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues probable playing XI line-up against Abu Dhabi: Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (W/K), Ali Shan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan

ECB vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi probable playing XI line-up vs ECB Blues: Ben Willgoss (W/K), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Irfan Khan, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo, Mudassir Hussain