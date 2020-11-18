Ecuadorean Player Appeals For Help After Losing Passport

Ecuadorean footballer Pervis Estupinan lost his passport after his country’s World Cup qualifying win over Colombia and took to social media on Wednesday to appeal for help in finding it.

“I want to make a call to help me find three black bags and a passport I lost yesterday in Carapungo (Quito),” the Villarreal player said on Twitter.

“I’d be so thankful if anyone who finds them can send me an email” he added alongside his personal email address.

The message was retweeted by the Ecuador national side, on his own Instagram, and accompanied by the hashtag #LasMalasdePervis or Pervis’s luggage.

The 22-year-old defender had planned to leave Ecuador on Wednesday and return to Spain, where Villareal will face Real Madrid in a La Liga match on Saturday.

Estupinan scored the sixth goal in Ecuador’s stunning 6-1 win over Colombia in Quito on Tuesday.

The result was Colombia’s heaviest defeat since 1977 and took their Andean neighbours into third place in the South American World Cup qualifying group with nine points after four games, behind only Brazil and Argentina.