ECW Legend New Jack Passes Away - WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling Issue Statements

Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) legend New Jack passed away this Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He died at the age of 58 in North Carolina, where he lived for the past couple of years. The star’s wife Jennifer announced the passing and it was confirmed on his official Facebook page. Born as Jerome Young, New Jack was well-known for his time with ECW where he spent six years as a superstar. During that time (1995 to 2000), he delivered some of the bloodiest and most violent matches in ECW history. He also held the ECW World Tag Team Championships three times in that period as a part of The Gangstas and The Gangstanators. Much later after New Jack left the company, ECW was purchased by WWE in 2003 and despite being a legend in ECW, he never made any appearances on WWE.

He went on to have a long and successful career in pro-wrestling as he worked on the independent scene and even made appearances on IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA). Jack had also made few appearances on TNA over the years, was last appeared at TNA’s ECW reunion show in 2010. After several years away from the ring, Jack was wrestling again last month at WrestleMania weekend at the age of 58.

WWE issued a lengthy statement on Jack and his career, and in a tweet wrote, “saddened to learn” about the ECW star’s passing.

Impact Wrestling wrote on Twitter that they are deeply saddened to learn of Jack’s passing.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) tweeted that “AEW and the wrestling world” mourn the loss of “New Jack”.

Several fans, users also joined in expressing their condolences to New Jack’s family, friends and fans,while several replied with “RIP”and emojis to remember the legend.

The Iron Sheik was among the first to honour his long time friend. In a tweet he called Jack as “BUBBA” and wrote that he “can’t believe” that Bubba has gone.

One user wrote that Jack was “too much of a Wildman”

Another wrote that he was “one of a kind performer”.

