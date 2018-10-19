English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eden Hazard is a Fantastic Player, Can Win it All Without Going to Spain, Says Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has the potential to become the world's best player while still representing the Premier League club, manager Maurizio Sarri said on Friday.
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has the potential to become the world's best player while still representing the Premier League club, manager Maurizio Sarri said on Friday.
Loading...
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has the potential to become the world's best player while still representing the Premier League club, manager Maurizio Sarri said on Friday.
The in-form Hazard had suggested this month that he may need to join a Spanish club in order to win the Ballon d'Or, which is awarded every year to the world's best player.
The Belgium international, who has a contract with Chelsea until 2020, has also stated his desire to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.
"Eden is a fantastic player. It'll be important for us if he will remain. He can win everything, also the Ballon d'Or, here without playing in Spain," Sarri told a news conference before Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.
"Chelsea will be able to win the Champions League, Belgium will be able to win the European Cup... I only saw him yesterday, but I want to tell him (that) very soon."
Chelsea have made a strong start to the campaign under new manager Sarri, winning six out of eight games and drawing the other two to sit second in the table behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference.
They come up against former manager Jose Mourinho, who has endured a testing time with United this season having lost three times to lie in eighth spot.
"We are talking about a coach who has won everything. He has won everywhere. So I think that I have to respect him. But I think you also all have to respect him," Sarri added.
United came from behind to seal a 3-2 win over Newcastle United with three late goals in their last match.
"They are a very strong team. Maybe player-by-player, they are the best team in the Premier League. At the moment I think City is better like a team. But player-by-player, they are really very strong."
The in-form Hazard had suggested this month that he may need to join a Spanish club in order to win the Ballon d'Or, which is awarded every year to the world's best player.
The Belgium international, who has a contract with Chelsea until 2020, has also stated his desire to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.
"Eden is a fantastic player. It'll be important for us if he will remain. He can win everything, also the Ballon d'Or, here without playing in Spain," Sarri told a news conference before Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.
"Chelsea will be able to win the Champions League, Belgium will be able to win the European Cup... I only saw him yesterday, but I want to tell him (that) very soon."
Chelsea have made a strong start to the campaign under new manager Sarri, winning six out of eight games and drawing the other two to sit second in the table behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference.
They come up against former manager Jose Mourinho, who has endured a testing time with United this season having lost three times to lie in eighth spot.
"We are talking about a coach who has won everything. He has won everywhere. So I think that I have to respect him. But I think you also all have to respect him," Sarri added.
United came from behind to seal a 3-2 win over Newcastle United with three late goals in their last match.
"They are a very strong team. Maybe player-by-player, they are the best team in the Premier League. At the moment I think City is better like a team. But player-by-player, they are really very strong."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Badhaai Ho Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Takes a Flying Start
- In Pics: Style Evolution of Alia Bhatt Over the Years
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Fox Star Suspends Mukesh Chhabra as Director of 'Kizzie Aur Manny' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...