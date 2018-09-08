English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku Score as Belgium Hammer Scotland 4-0
World Cup semi-finalists Belgium capitalised on a series of Scotland mistakes with goals from Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and a Michy Batshuayi double to thrash the hosts 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden on Friday.
(Image: Belgium Red Devils)
Loading...
World Cup semi-finalists Belgium capitalised on a series of Scotland mistakes with goals from Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and a Michy Batshuayi double to thrash the hosts 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden on Friday.
Roberto Martinez's men showed their class and no hangover from their exertions in finishing third in Russia to warm-up for their Nations League opener against Iceland on Tuesday.
However, the visitors were handed a series of gifts by a Scotland side that slumped to a fourth defeat in five games since manager Alex McLeish was appointed for a second spell in charge.
"We were very clinical in front of goal," said Martinez. "The players were well focused overall and for us it was a good excercise for Tuesday."
The contrasting fortunes of the two nations was summed up by Belgium playing to a crowd less than that which celebrated their return from Russia in July at a barely half-full Hampden.
Martinez named a strong side with six of those that started the World Cup semi-final defeat to France in the starting line-up.
But it took a gift from Aston Villa's John McGinn to get the visitors going when the midfielder was caught in possession on the edge of his own box and Mousa Dembele and Thorgan Hazard teed up Lukaku for his 41st international goal.
Eden Hazard smashed home Belgium's second a minute into the second-half, but again McLeish might have been disappointed to see goalkeeper Craig Gordon beaten at his near post.
A truer test of McLeish's ability to qualify Scotland for a first major tournament in over 20 years will come when Albania are the visitors to Hampden on Monday in the Nations League.
However, vast improvements will need to be made in possession as Valencia striker Batshuayi scored twice in eight minutes before the hour mark after pouncing on slack passes by Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Jack.
"It was just a catalogue of errors," said McLeish. "If anybody’s got to take the blame, it's me for telling them they have to pass it.
"It’s harsh lessons, big lessons for the young ones especially, but they should not be downhearted as they were up against a top team."
However, the former Rangers manager rejected suggestions it was a risk to take on such a tough fixture and the consequences of a morale-sapping defeat just days before kicking off Scotland's Nations League campaign.
"It looked the best choice of opposition for me. We've got to test ourselves," he added.
Roberto Martinez's men showed their class and no hangover from their exertions in finishing third in Russia to warm-up for their Nations League opener against Iceland on Tuesday.
However, the visitors were handed a series of gifts by a Scotland side that slumped to a fourth defeat in five games since manager Alex McLeish was appointed for a second spell in charge.
"We were very clinical in front of goal," said Martinez. "The players were well focused overall and for us it was a good excercise for Tuesday."
The contrasting fortunes of the two nations was summed up by Belgium playing to a crowd less than that which celebrated their return from Russia in July at a barely half-full Hampden.
Martinez named a strong side with six of those that started the World Cup semi-final defeat to France in the starting line-up.
But it took a gift from Aston Villa's John McGinn to get the visitors going when the midfielder was caught in possession on the edge of his own box and Mousa Dembele and Thorgan Hazard teed up Lukaku for his 41st international goal.
Eden Hazard smashed home Belgium's second a minute into the second-half, but again McLeish might have been disappointed to see goalkeeper Craig Gordon beaten at his near post.
A truer test of McLeish's ability to qualify Scotland for a first major tournament in over 20 years will come when Albania are the visitors to Hampden on Monday in the Nations League.
However, vast improvements will need to be made in possession as Valencia striker Batshuayi scored twice in eight minutes before the hour mark after pouncing on slack passes by Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Jack.
"It was just a catalogue of errors," said McLeish. "If anybody’s got to take the blame, it's me for telling them they have to pass it.
"It’s harsh lessons, big lessons for the young ones especially, but they should not be downhearted as they were up against a top team."
However, the former Rangers manager rejected suggestions it was a risk to take on such a tough fixture and the consequences of a morale-sapping defeat just days before kicking off Scotland's Nations League campaign.
"It looked the best choice of opposition for me. We've got to test ourselves," he added.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: Rafael Nadal Quits After Knee Injury; Juan Martin Del Potro to Face Novak Djokovic for Title
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...