English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eden Hazard Says May Need Spain Move to Win Ballon d'Or
Chelsea's Eden Hazard believes he may need to join a Spanish club in order to be crowned the world's best player, but he ruled out a move in the January transfer window.
(image: Premier League)
Loading...
Chelsea's Eden Hazard believes he may need to join a Spanish club in order to be crowned the world's best player, but he ruled out a move in the January transfer window.
The Belgium international's contract with Chelsea runs until June 2020 and the London club want him to renew his deal. Hazard, however, has said it is his dream to play for Real Madrid.
Asked on Thursday whether he needed to play in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or, awarded annually to the world's best player, a smiling Hazard responded: "That's why I want to go, maybe."
Yet the winger, who is on international duty with Belgium, added that he would not be moving in January.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or for the last nine years while playing for Spanish clubs.
Ronaldo was the last player from outside of Spain to win the award when he was at Manchester United in 2008.
Hazard has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season and is the Premier League's top scorer with seven goals.
Belgium play Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, before hosting the Netherlands in a friendly on Tuesday.
The Belgium international's contract with Chelsea runs until June 2020 and the London club want him to renew his deal. Hazard, however, has said it is his dream to play for Real Madrid.
Asked on Thursday whether he needed to play in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or, awarded annually to the world's best player, a smiling Hazard responded: "That's why I want to go, maybe."
Yet the winger, who is on international duty with Belgium, added that he would not be moving in January.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or for the last nine years while playing for Spanish clubs.
Ronaldo was the last player from outside of Spain to win the award when he was at Manchester United in 2008.
Hazard has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season and is the Premier League's top scorer with seven goals.
Belgium play Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, before hosting the Netherlands in a friendly on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 3.1 Plus Review: It Feels More Expensive Than it is, And That is Half The Battle Won
- Fans Continue to Relate to Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Even After 18 Years
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Leave UFC If Teammate Fired
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...